Nationals' Juan Soto: Solid spring continues
Soto went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
While the 20-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the spring, Soto is now 8-for-24 (.333) with a 5:6 BB:K through 10 games. Bryce Harper's departure for Philly leaves Soto as the big bat in the Nats' outfield, and after piling up 22 home runs and 70 RBI in only 116 games as a teenager in his 2018 big-league debut, the club will be counting on him to provide big numbers at the heart of a still-potent batting order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Moose confirmed at 2B
Mike Moustakas has proven viable enough at second base for Craig Counsell to give him the nod,...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring update: Roster moves, inuries
Catch up on the latest spring news from the weekend, and see what it means as you get ready...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2019 busts
SportsLine simulated the entire 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and warns of potential busts
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.