Soto went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

While the 20-year-old is still looking for his first homer of the spring, Soto is now 8-for-24 (.333) with a 5:6 BB:K through 10 games. Bryce Harper's departure for Philly leaves Soto as the big bat in the Nats' outfield, and after piling up 22 home runs and 70 RBI in only 116 games as a teenager in his 2018 big-league debut, the club will be counting on him to provide big numbers at the heart of a still-potent batting order.