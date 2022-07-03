Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo homer in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Marlins.
Soto launched a solo home run in the sixth inning to get the Marlins' lead down to one, but it was not enough to spur the Nationals to a win. It was his 15th home run of the year and his first since June 19. The young star has struggled mightily this season, with his batting average sitting at .226, but he has performed well since June 24. Since then, Soto has played in eight games and has at least one hit in each. His season slash line now sits at .226/.378/.449.