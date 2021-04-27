Soto (shoulder) feels fine while hitting but has yet to resume throwing, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto will be eligible to return Friday, though he could wind up requiring at least a couple more days on the sidelines. The fact that he's able to swing without pain doesn't actually represent progress, as he was reportedly able to do so before he landed on the injured list. The Nationals will want him to throw without issues and then take part in a game or two at the team's alternate training site before he returns to the active roster.