Soto and the Nationals agreed to a one-year, $8.5 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Soto has developed into one of the top players in baseball over the past several seasons, and he'll get a massive pay increase in 2021 while avoiding arbitration with Washington. The 22-year-old is expected to shift to right field this season after the Nationals signed Kyle Schwarber during the offseason. During the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Soto slashed .351/.490/.695 with 13 home runs and 37 RBI over 47 games.