Nationals' Juan Soto: Struggling to make contact
Soto went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
The second-year slugger is stuck in a rut, hitting .188 (6-for-32) over the last nine games with 10 strikeouts. Soto has drawn eight walks over that stretch and hit a homer with five RBI, so he's still making some contribution, but so far in 2019 he's falling well short of expectations. The 20-year-old still has massive upside and could catch fire at any moment, so fantasy GMs invested in Soto shouldn't start to panic just yet.
