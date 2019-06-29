Soto went 1-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 3-1 win over the Tigers.

His second-inning shot off Daniel Norris kicked off the scoring on the night. Soto has now gone yard in consecutive games and three of the last five, pushing his slash line on the year up to .302/.399/.542 through 71 contests with 14 homers and 52 RBI.