Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

The rookie finally endured a bit of a rough patch in the majors, going nine games without a homer heading into Monday and hitting .182 (6-for-33) during his mini-slump. Soto still had a 7:7 BB:K over that stretch with five RBI, however, and Monday's home run off Ivan Nova gives him nine on the year in 45 games to go along with a .301/.415/.549 slash line.

