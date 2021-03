Soto went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros.

A minor foot injury and a sinus issue interrupted Soto's preparations for the regular season earlier in camp, and the 22-year-old hasn't quite found his timing at the plate as a result, going 6-for-32 (.188) without an extra-base hit this spring. Soto's 4:5 BB:K is strong, however, and his track record indicates he'll be just fine once the games start to count.