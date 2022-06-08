Soto went 0-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 12-2 loss to the Marlins.

The steal was Soto's fifth of the year, but it's his patience that's keeping his fantasy value afloat. The 23-year-old has drawn at least one free pass in 12 of the last 14 games as teams continue to pitch around him, even with Nelson Cruz heating up behind him in the batting order. Soto is batting only .163 (8-for-49) over that stretch as he presses for hits, but he's still managed a .349 OBP thanks to 13 walks, and he's still doing some damage when he does make contact with three doubles, four homers, six runs and eight RBI.