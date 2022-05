Soto went 0-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Marlins.

Miami pitchers made sure Soto wasn't going to beat them Wednesday, but the 23-year-old still found a way to contribute. His numbers on the season remain down as Soto struggles to find hittable pitches, and through 39 games he's slashing .250/.393/.471 with eight homers, four steals, 11 RBI and 26 runs.