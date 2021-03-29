Manager Dave Martinez said that Soto (calf) looked "normal" after getting five at-bats in a simulated game Monday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Martinez noted that Soto blasted a home run to left-center field during the game, an encouraging sign after he struggled to the tune of a .182/.289/.471 slash line during Grapefruit League play before experiencing calf tightness in his final appearance of the spring last Thursday. The Nationals still want to make sure Soto can run without any discomfort before signing off on his availability for Opening Day, but at this stage, the 22-year-old looks probable for Thursday's season opener versus the Mets.