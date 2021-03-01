Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Soto won't be available for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros after fouling a ball off his right foot during live batting practice Sunday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto was scheduled to make his spring debut Monday, but Martinez said the Nationals elected to proceed cautiously with the outfielder and hold him out after the batting-practice incident. At this time, Soto hasn't reported anything more than minor soreness with the foot, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to play after a few days off to recover. The injury shouldn't affect Soto's standing as a rock-solid first-round pick in fantasy drafts.