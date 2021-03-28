Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Soto (calf) performed 90-foot straight-line running drills Saturday and is scheduled to run "arcs" as part of Sunday's workout, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The "arc" sprinting would presumably simulate how Soto looks while running the bases, giving the Nationals a better idea of where he stands in his recovery from a sore right calf. Martinez said that Soto has been able to hit the past few days without issue, so being able to run without discomfort appears to be the main obstacle the outfielder will have to overcome to guarantee his availability for Opening Day. If Sunday's workout goes as expected, Soto could get some at-bats Monday in a "B" game or simulated game, which would bode well for his chances of being in the Opening Day lineup.