Soto will not play in Thursday's season opener against the Yankees after testing positive for COVID-19, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

This is very unfortunate timing for the star outfielder. Soto will now be forced to quarantine for a set period of time and produce a pair of negative test results before being cleared to rejoin the Nationals. In his absence, Michael Taylor and Andrew Stevenson are candidates to see increased playing time in the outfield.