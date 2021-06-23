Soto went 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and a stolen base Tuesday in the Nationals' 3-2 win over the Phillies.

Since slugging home runs in three of the Nationals' first four games of June, Soto's power has tailed off considerably. In the 16 games since, he's left the yard just once while providing only one double and one triple. He's at least continued to show exceptional plate discipline (15:15 BB:K on the month), and he's sent his average climbing of late with three consecutive two-hit efforts. Even so, fantasy managers will need Soto to tap into more power in the summer months in order to justify his first-round price tag in drafts.