Nationals' Juan Soto: Three hits in Thursday's loss
Soto went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple and two runs scored in Thursday's loss to the Mets.
The 20-year-old extended his hitting streak to seven games with the performance, and he's been on a tear when it comes to extra-base hits -- Soto's 12 hits over that stretch includes five doubles, a triple and a homer. The surge has pushed his slash line on the season back up to .268/.374/.490, and as he showed in his rookie campaign, he can stay hot for a long time once he's locked in.
