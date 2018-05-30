Soto went 3-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Orioles.

The three-hit game is the first of Soto's career, as is the stolen base. The 19-year-old continued his impressive start and now has a .393/.485/.607 slash line with three doubles and a home run in 28 at-bats since earning his promotion May 20.