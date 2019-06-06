Soto went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

The 20-year-old has four three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, slashing an absurd .455/.537/.795 over that stretch with three homers, eight RBI, 16 runs and a 9:8 BB:K. Soto has put a sluggish start to his first full big-league campaign firmly behind him, and if the Nats eventually climb out of their early-season hole -- they're five games under .500, but only 6.5 games back of the NL East-leading Phillies -- Soto's bat will be a big reason why.