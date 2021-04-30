Soto (shoulder) resumed throwing Thursday but was not activated from the injured list when first eligible Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reports from earlier in the week cast doubt on Soto's ability to return after the minimum 10 days, as he'd yet to advance to throwing. While he's cleared that hurdle now, the Nationals evidently want to see how his shoulder responds to the activity for another day or two before he returns to game action. He's been able to swing without pain the entire time he's been sidelined, so he shouldn't be particularly rusty at the plate once he's ready to go.