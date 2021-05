Soto (shoulder) is throwing from 120 feet Sunday and will need to practice throwing to bases before being cleared to return from the injured list, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

The 22-year-old only resumed throwing Thursday, so he appears to be progressing quickly through the throwing program. Soto should continue his workouts during the scheduled off day Monday, and if all goes well there's a chance he's activated for Tuesday's series opener versus Atlanta.