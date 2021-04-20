site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-juan-soto-to-il-with-shoulder-strain | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Juan Soto: To IL with shoulder strain
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Soto was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left shoulder, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
This news came out less than an hour before first pitch. Andrew Stevenson replaces him in right field and Yadiel Hernandez was recalled as a corresponding move.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read