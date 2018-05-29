Nationals' Juan Soto: Two hits in Monday's win
Soto went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's win over the Orioles.
The teenager has had an impressive first week in the major leagues, slashing .320/.414/.560 with three doubles, a homer and a 4:5 BB:K through 29 plate appearances. Soto's eye at the plate is especially encouraging given his youth and inexperience, and while the sample size is of course very small, he looks right at home in the Nats' lineup.
