Soto went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's loss to the Mets.

After a delayed start to the season due to what Soto insists was a false positive COVID-19 test, the 21-year-old certainly didn't look like a player who'd been battling any sort of illness once he got into the lineup. He'll now resume his duties as the engine of the Nats' offense.