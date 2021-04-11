Soto went 2-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Dodgers.

Soto connected for his first homer of the year off southpaw Julio Urias in the sixth inning, and the superstar outfielder followed up with more yard work in the ninth in another lefty-on-lefty matchup (vs. Scott Alexander). Through five games in 2021, Soto is batting .375 with a 1.274 OPS.