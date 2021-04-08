Soto went 1-for-3 with four walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's doubleheader against Atlanta.

The left fielder punished the Braves for issuing him free passes in the doubleheader opener, coming around to score after each of his three walks in that contest. Soto's disciplined approach at the plate combined with his lethal bat will result in the young lefty taking a lot of walks this season. Washington's lineup lacks legitimate star power behind Soto, but Starlin Castro and Ryan Zimmerman, among others, are fully capable of driving in Soto frequently this season. Hitting after Victor Robles and Trea Turner will also give the 22-year-old plenty of at-bats with runners on base.