Soto spent the offseason working on his agility in hopes of stealing more bases and improving his defense, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Players declaring an intention to run more is a timeless spring tradition, so we shouldn't read too much into this until Soto starts to back his words up on the field. If he truly does become a genuine base-stealing threat, he'll have a strong case as the top fantasy player in the league, something the 22-year-old is already at least in the conversation for given his remarkable start to his career at the plate. He's already not a total zero on the basepaths, stealing 12 bases in 2019 and six in 47 games last year, but he's not a particularly fast runner, so don't expect him to suddenly make a massive jump in the category.