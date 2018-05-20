Soto will be recalled by the Nationals for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

This is a surprising and aggressive move by the Nationals, but it's exciting at the same time considering Soto has established himself as one of the best prospects in baseball at age 19. He played just eight games at Double-A, but that was apparently enough to convince the organization that Soto is major-league ready. Soto clubbed nine home runs across two minor league levels and slashed .371/.466/.790 before being promoted to Double-A. The Nationals' brutal outfield injury luck put Howie Kendrick on the DL on Saturday, and with fellow prospect Victor Robles injured as well, Soto is the clear best remaining outfield option in the organization even with a lack of experience at advanced levels.