Yepez went 1-for-4 with a walk in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Cardinals.

Called up Thursday to replace Joey Meneses on the big-league roster, Yepez got his first start with the Nationals and banged out his first hit while starting at first base and batting seventh. The former Cardinal could get regular playing time at first base in the short term, but he'll likely get bumped to the bench or even back to the minors once Joey Gallo (hamstring) gets healthy.