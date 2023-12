Yepez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Presumably, Yepez will be given an invitation to the major league side of spring training as part of the contract. The 25-year-old was non-tendered by the Cardinals last month following a disappointing 2023 season, but Yepez slugged 28 homers between the majors and minors in 2022. He will compete for the Nationals' first base job.