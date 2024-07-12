Yepez went 1-for-2 with two walks and a double in Thursday's loss to the Mets.

Since taking over the starting job at first base for the Nationals, Yepez has hit safely in seven straight games, batting .308 (8-for-26) with four doubles, two RBI and 4:5 BB:K. Joey Gallo (hamstring) likely won't be ready to come off the IL immediately after the All-Star break, but if Yepez keeps producing, he may not give the job back whenever the veteran slugger does get activated -- Gallo's .606 OPS through 165 plate appearances this season is a career low, and Washington has already cut loose struggling players who don't factor into their future plans like Eddie Rosario and Nick Senzel.