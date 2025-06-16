Nationals' Juan Yepez: Pushed off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals designated Yepez for assignment Monday.
Yepez will be moved off the Nationals' 40-man roster to clear a spot for infielder Brady House, who was promoted from Triple-A Rochester on Monday. After failing to win a spot on Washington's Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, Yepez has spent the entire season with Rochester and has hit .199/.273/.301 with three home runs in 172 plate appearances. Given his struggles at Triple-A and limited defensive flexibility, the 27-year-old Yepez is likely to clear waivers.
