Yepez went 2-for-3 with a walk, one stolen base, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Brewers.

Yepez has hit safely in all 10 of his major-league games this season, and this was his third straight multi-hit effort. He's also shown modest power with six doubles, though he's yet to hit a home run. The 26-year-old has added three RBI and six runs scored over 43 plate appearances, and his steal Sunday was the first of his major-league career. Until Joey Gallo (hamstring returns) Yepez is likely to maintain a firm grip on a starting job at first base.