The Nationals claimed Fernandez off outright waivers from the Dodgers on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester.

Though Fernandez will report to the Triple-A level with his new organization, he may not have to wait long to earn a call-up to a Nationals bullpen that's lacking in impact arms. Before the Dodgers expunged him from their 40-man roster Friday, Fernandez had been enjoying a productive run at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He allowed just one earned run in 15.1 innings over his final 14 appearances for the affiliate and compiled a 22:5 K:BB during that stretch.