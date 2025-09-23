Nationals' Julian Fernandez: Summoned to big leagues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Nationals recalled Fernandez from Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday.
Fernandez was claimed off waivers in August and now receives his first major-league opportunity since joining the Nationals organization. The 29-year-old has spent most of the season at the Triple-A level, where he's held a 4.17 ERA and 67:18 K:BB over 54 frames.
