Fernandez signed a minor-league contract with the Nationals on Tuesday.

Fernandez put up a 5.88 ERA and 1.71 WHIP through 49 innings with the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate, and he'll now sign on with the Nationals as organizational depth. The 26-year-old righty logged a 2.41 ERA through 18.2 innings in the majors last season, though it seems unlikely he makes it back to the bigs this year.