Nationals' Justin Lawrence: Escapes with save in team debut

Lawrence secured the save Saturday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk in a scoreless 10th inning.

Clayton Beeter kept Baltimore off the board with a scoreless ninth frame, and then Lawrence got the call for the 10th after Washington took the lead in the top of the inning. Lawrence, who was making his Nationals debut Saturday, has previous closing experience with the Rockies, though it's hard to envision him being trusted with consistent high-leverage work. Lawrence has a 7.76 ERA, 1.90 WHIP and 37:22 K:BB over 29 innings for the Pirates, Twins and the Nats this year.