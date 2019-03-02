Nationals' Justin Miller: Back stiffness remains
Miller is still feeling back stiffness after making his first spring appearance Saturday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Miller struggled in his one inning of work against the Twins, allowing a pair of runs on two hits while striking out one. With the back issues still present, the Nationals will evaluate him Sunday before determining their next step.
More News
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Battling back pain•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Wraps up save•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Slams door vs. Phillies•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Expected to remain in setup role•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Status for Tuesday uncertain•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Grabs fourth win Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...
-
Strategies for the catcher position
The state of the catcher position is as weak as ever, according to Scott White, who sums up...