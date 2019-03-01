Nationals' Justin Miller: Battling back pain
MIller has yet to appear in a spring training game due to back pain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Miller is expected to get into a game soon. Assuming he is indeed able to return in time to get into game shape by Opening Day, Miller shouldn't have a particularly tough time earning a roster spot after posting a 3.61 ERA in 52.1 innings last season.
