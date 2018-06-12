Nationals' Justin Miller: Brilliant since return to majors
Miller has earned three wins since his promotion May 25, allowing just one hit while striking out 17 in nine scoreless innings out of the Nationals' bullpen.
He's recorded multiple strikeouts in each of his last five appearances and still has not issued a walk since joining Washington. Miller failed to crack the majors leagues last year, but a commitment to improving his mechanics and fitness in the offseason has paid dividends, allowing the 30-year-old to regain some steam on his fastball. Opposing hitters are not squaring Miller up well in the rare instances when they do manage to put bat to ball, combining for just a 9.1 percent line-drive rate against the right-hander. With his quick rise up the Nationals' bullpen ranks, Miller is looking like an excellent source of holds and he has appeal even in standard leagues.
