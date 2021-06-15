Miller's contract was selected by the Nationals on Tuesday.
The 34-year-old has thrown 156.1 career major-league innings, the last of which came back in 2019. He owns a lifetime 4.43 ERA and has struck out 24.2 percent of opposing batters while walking 8.2 percent. The veteran right has dominated over 16.1 frames for Triple-A Rochester this season, allowing just a single earned run while striking out 46.8 percent of the batters he's faced. Max Scherzer (groin) landed on the injured list in a corresponding move.