Miller was lifted from Friday's game against the Cubs due to an apparent injury, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

After issuing a four-pitch walk to Javy Baez, Miller went to the back of the mound and crouched down in pain. He would eventually exit the ballgame with the team trainer. Miller has already spent time on the injured list with a back injury earlier this season, though it's unclear if he's dealing with a similar issue.