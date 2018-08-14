Miller will likely get the call if a save situation arises Tuesday, but Koda Glover is expected to be the primary closer after Ryan Madson (back) was placed on the 10-day disabled list, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Glover will likely be unavailable Tuesday after pitching back-to-back days, but manager Dave Martinez said Glover will be the primary option in the ninth until Sean Doolittle (toe) is ready. Miller was hit by a comebacker Monday but it sounds like he's fine. The 31-year-old was great upon arrival to Washington earlier this year, but Miller has seen his K-rate fall to just 14.3 percent since the All-Star break.