Miller received a Toradol shot Saturday to reduce the pain in his back and will attempt to play catch Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

After waiting three days for the shot to take its desired effect, Miller will attempt to throw with the hope that his back doesn't stiffen up. If the activity goes as hoped, Miller could throw off a mound and perhaps even face hitters later this week. Manager Dave Martinez has already stated that a healthy Miller is assured a spot in the bullpen, so the right-hander will merely need to avoid the injured list to crack the Opening Day roster.