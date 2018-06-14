Nationals' Justin Miller: Grabs fourth win Wednesday
Miller (4-0) allowed one hit and struck out four in 1.2 scoreless innings Wednesday to collect the win in a 5-4 victory over the Yankees.
Incredibly, the hit was only the second baserunner Miller has allowed in 10.2 innings over eight appearances since joining the Nats bullpen, and his 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP and 21:0 K:BB are shocking for a 31-year-old with a career 4.45 ERA in the majors. There's no telling how long he'll be able to keep up this otherworldly pace, but Miller is quickly establishing himself as an integral part of the team's relief corps.
