Miller suffered a back strain during Friday's game against the Pirates and will require a trip to the 10-day injured list, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports. He allowed one run on one hit and a walk over one inning.

Miller managed to finish the frame, but he revealed after the ballgame that he'll spend at least the next 10 days on the injured list. It's unclear at this time if he'll be ready to return to action after the minimum.