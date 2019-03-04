Nationals' Justin Miller: MRI reveals muscle strain
An MRI revealed Miller is dealing with a lower-back strain, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Manager Dave Martinez noted that all is fine with the right-hander's arm, and the team is simply waiting for him to be able to throw without pain before moving forward. Miller has yet to appear in Grapefruit League play due to the issue.
More News
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Back stiffness remains•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Battling back pain•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Wraps up save•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Slams door vs. Phillies•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Expected to remain in setup role•
-
Nationals' Justin Miller: Status for Tuesday uncertain•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Introducing 'Replacement Level Drafting'
Find the best path through your draft no matter how it does with the Replacement Level Drafting...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
Five more closer battle picks
Paul Mammino breaks down five more closer battles and gives his prediction for who you need...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.