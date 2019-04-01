Miller struck out two in a perfect sixth inning to record his first hold of the season during Sunday's win over the Mets.

He was the only member of the Nats' bullpen to do his job effectively in this one -- the club needed a Trea Turner walkoff shot to salvage the victory. Miller is stuck in middle relief right now, which will limit his opportunities for holds, but if the arms above him continue to struggle, the right-hander could work his way into a higher-leverage role fairly quickly.