Miller struck out one in a perfect sixth inning Thursday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Mets.

The right-hander has been stingy since returning to the mound from a back injury, reeling off eight straight scoreless appearances to lower his ERA to 3.00 on the year. Miller's 4:1 K:BB over that stretch is far from dominant, but in a Nats bullpen where little has gone right, he should continue to see setup work as he looks to match or beat last season's career-high 11 holds.