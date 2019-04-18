Miller (back) was spotted playing catch in the outfield Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Miller was placed on the 10-day injured list last week with a lower-back strain, but his ability to resume a throwing program implies that he's made some progress. He could take another step forward over the weekend by completing a bullpen session, which would likely put him on track to return from the IL in the minimum amount of time or close to it.

More News
Our Latest Stories