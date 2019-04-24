Nationals' Justin Miller: Ready for rehab assignment
Miller (back) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Potomac, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Miller has been on the shelf for a little less than two weeks with a lower-back strain, so he shouldn't need too many minor-league appearances before being cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen. Prior to landing on the IL, Miller compiled a 5.68 ERA, 1.74 WHIP and 6:2 K:BB in 6.1 innings.
